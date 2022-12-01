Argand names Harrington as VP and Derby as associate

Previously, Derby worked at AlpInvest|The Carlyle Group, where he was an associate focused on private equity co-investments

Argand Partners has hired Ford Harrington as vice president and Peter Derby as associate.

Prior to joining Argand, Harrington led corporate development at Navisite, an IT services portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners. He is a former vice president at Highline Management. Prior to Highline, Harrington was at Walden Capital, a family office.

Previously, Derby worked at AlpInvest|The Carlyle Group, where he was an associate focused on private equity co-investments. Prior to this, he was an investment banking analyst at Guggenheim Securities.

On the appointments, Heather Faust, a managing partner & co-founder at Argand, said ina statement, “We are delighted to welcome Ford and Peter to the team. Their collective experience further enhances our investment team’s capacity and new deal activity. We wish them both a successful career at Argand.”

