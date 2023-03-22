Argand Partners names Korsten as managing director

Also, Gerald Lizzo has joined the New York and San Francisco-based private equity firm as an associate.

Argand Partners has appointed Eric Korsten as a managing director. Also, Gerald Lizzo has joined the New York and San Francisco-based private equity firm as an associate.

On the appointment, Howard Morgan, managing partner and co-founder at Argand, said in a statement, “Eric has a great track record of sourcing and executing attractive investments and working with companies to accelerate their growth. We are delighted to welcome him to the growing Argand team. I got to know Eric originally when we were working at affiliated firms, and we’re very pleased to be working with him again.”

Prior to joining Argand, Korsten had previously been a senior managing director and investment committee member at Branford Castle Partners, LP where he worked for over a decade until 2022 helping launch and grow two private equity funds. Earlier in his career, he was an investment banker at Jefferies & Co.

Lizzo joins Argand from Piper Sandler in New York where he was an investment banking associate focused on M&A advisory within the chemicals industry. Previously, he was at Mizuho in New York focused on corporate finance and capital market transactions within the industrials space.

Argand invests in advanced manufacturing and business services companies.