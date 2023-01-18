Argosy acquires manufacturer Unisorb

Kevin Putnam serves as president of Unisorb

Argosy Private Equity has acquired Michigan-based Unisorb, a provider of highly-engineered products for machinery installation systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

Argosy partnered with Stone River Capital Partners on the deal.

Unisorb was formed in 1935. Kevin Putnam serves as president of Unisorb.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Unisorb team to continue to fuel the company’s growth in this highly attractive industry. Unisorb is well regarded in the industry and has an extremely loyal customer base due to its superior quality, expert engineering team, excellent customer service with quick turnaround and product availability, and complete line of solutions,” said Keven Shanahan, a partner at Argosy Private Equity in a statement.

Founded in 1990, Argosy Private Equity invests in the lower middle market.

Stone River Capital Partners targets middle-market businesses.