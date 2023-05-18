Argosy-backed Capewell appoints Weidley as CEO

Weidley will succeed Capewell’s interim CEO Lane Wiggers

Before joining Capewell in 2021, Weidley served as Major General in the U.S. Marine Corps for 34 years

Capewell was founded in 1881

Capewell, a provider of custom-engineered survivability and aerial delivery solutions, has named Retired Marine Corps Major General Thomas Weidley as CEO.

Previously, Weidley was Capewell’s chief operating officer.

Weidley will succeed Capewell’s interim CEO Lane Wiggers.

Before joining Capewell in 2021, Weidley served as Major General in the United States Marine Corps with 34 years of honorable service.

“We are very excited to promote Tom to the role of CEO,” said Jack Nugent, chairman of the board of Capewell and partner at Argosy Private Equity in a statement, “Tom is an outstanding leader with an incredible work ethic. His ability to connect with individuals inside Capewell, and stakeholders outside of Capewell, is nothing short of impressive. We look forward to working with Tom as Capewell continues to grow in the U.S., U.K., and around the globe.”

Capewell was founded in 1881.

Capewell is backed by Argosy Private Equity.