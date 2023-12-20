Argosy Healthcare Partners-backed Hudson scoops up medical tech firm Tomtec

Hudson was formed in 2022 through the combination of Hudson Robotics and Art Robbins Instruments

AHP invests in lower middle market healthcare companies

Hudson, which is backed by Argosy Healthcare Partners, has acquired Tomtec, a Hamden, Connecticut-based provider of automated liquid handling instruments primarily used for sample preparation in mass spectrometry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Springfield, New Jersey, Hudson is a global laboratory automation solutions provider.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tomtec. The acquisition aligns with our vision of expanding our liquid handling portfolio both in terms of capabilities and new addressable markets to enable us to bring Hudson’s core strength in integration and automation to bear with a broader set of instrumentation and to new customers,” said Andrew Witschi, CEO of Hudson.

