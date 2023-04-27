Argosy Private Equity buys mirror glass maker Burco

Argosy teamed up with Guy Boitos of Stone River Partners on the transaction.

This is Argosy’s third investment with Stone River Capital Partners

Burco was founded in 1979

Based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Argosy Capital invests in the lower middle market

Argosy Private Equity has acquired Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Burco, a maker of mirror glass and related products. Argosy teamed up with Guy Boitos of Stone River Partners on the transaction.

No financial terms were disclosed.

This is Argosy’s third investment with Stone River Capital Partners.

Burco was founded in 1979.

“We are excited to be partnering with Burco’s experienced team,” said Keven Shanahan, a partner at Argosy Private Equity, in a statement. “As the only domestic manufacturer of automotive mirror replacement, Burco has developed a strong reputation of fast shipping times, quality products, and great customer service. We are looking forward to working with the team to continue to grow and support strategic initiatives that build off of this foundation.”

Based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Argosy Capital invests in the lower middle market. Currently, Argosy manages $3.1 billion in assets.