Argosy Private Equity scoops up manufacturer Richwood Industries

Argosy Private Equity has acquired Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Richwood Industries, a maker of composite panels, plywood, tackable solutions, drawers, and dry-erase boards. No financial terms were disclosed.

Argosy teamed up with Stone River Capital Partners on the deal.

“We are excited to be partnering with Richwood’s team to help the company achieve its goals and add value,” said Keven Shanahan, a partner at Argosy Private Equity, in a statement. “Richwood’s products, including PolyBak, are built to the specifications of customers, which has contributed to deep relationships and customer loyalty. Richwood has a unique customer first culture that Argosy looks for in its investments and will continue to support.”

Founded in 1990, Argosy Private Equity is a division of Argosy Capital, which has about $3.1 billion of assets under management.