Arjun bags 10% stake in Angel Trains from PSP Investments

Arjun Infrastructure Partners has acquired a 10 percent stake in Angel Trains from the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) through an Arjun-managed investment vehicle. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in London, Angel Trains is a rolling stock company in the UK, serving the passenger rail sector. It has a diversified fleet of circa 4,400 vehicles, the majority of which are electric multiple units.

PSP Investments will remain the majority shareholder in Angel Trains with a stake of 64.25 percent.

“Angel Trains has excellent ESG credentials with sector-leading commitment to decarbonisation and innovation; and its “cradle-to-grave” asset stewardship approach ensures fleets deliver their full potential throughout their asset lives,” said Romain Py, a partner with Arjun, in a statement.

Arjun Infrastructure Partners is a London-based asset management firm that identifies, executes and manages mid-market infrastructure investments.

PSP Investments is one of Canada’s largest pension systems with C$243.7 billion of net assets under management as of 31 March 2023.

For the deal, PSP Investments was advised by Rothschild & Co and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Arjun Infrastructure Partners was advised by Cantor Fitzgerald and Ashurst.