Arjun Infrastructure Partners taps Goyanka as managing director for North America

Arjun Infrastructure Partners has appointed Chirag Goyanka as managing director in the North American region.

“Throughout our ten year journey, Arjun has proven itself as a Europe-based independent mid-market specialist,” said Surinder Toor, managing partner at Arjun Infrastructure Partners in a statement. “As we continue to expand, we are thrilled to have Chirag launch our North American investor relations efforts and lead the initiative in this new region.”

Arjun Infrastructure Partners is a European mid-market infrastructure fund manager with €5.7 billion in assets under management. Arjun was founded in 2015.