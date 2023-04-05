Arkview Capital buys parking operator Icon

Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel to Arkview Capital

Arkview Capital has acquired Icon Parking, a New York City-based parking operator. No financial terms were disclosed.

“John and his team have transformed Icon, disrupting the parking industry with an unsurpassed customer experience, and unique digital and analytics capabilities, creating the perfect platform to scale nationally,” said Joon Chang, a co-founder of Arkview Capital, in a statement. “Under John’s stewardship we are excited to invest in Icon’s growth, as they are poised to capitalize on new revenue opportunities nationwide.”

Genesis Bank facilitated the transaction. Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel to Arkview Capital.

Icon was founded in 1947.

Arkview Capital invests in diversity-oriented businesses.