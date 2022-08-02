Arkview invests in workforce management services provider Metasys Technologies

The investment will enable Metasys to continue its expansion.

Metasys was founded in 2000

Arkview invests in diversity-oriented businesses

Arkview was founded by Joon Chang, Pavel Chernyshov, and Vijay Mehta

Arkview Capital has made an investment in Duluth, Georgia-based Metasys Technologies, a provider of workforce management services.

The investment will enable Metasys to continue its expansion.

On the investment, Vijay Mehta, co-founder of Arkview Capital, said in a statement: “Sandeep and Romeen have built an impressive organization that provides critical talent management solutions to top corporations. We are excited to invest in Metasys’ future success as a diverse leader in the staffing, payrolling and managed services sector. As a Minority Business Enterprise, Metasys is well-positioned to drive workplace and supplier diversity impact at scale for its customers.”

Metasys was founded in 2000.

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Arkview invests in diversity-oriented businesses. Arkview was founded by Joon Chang, Pavel Chernyshov, and Vijay Mehta.