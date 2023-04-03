Arlington-backed BlueHalo acquires manufacturer Verus

Verus was founded in 2014

Based in Washington, D.C., Arlington Capital Partners has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments

Arlington invests in the middle market

BlueHalo, which is backed by Arlington Capital Partners, has acquired Virginia-based Verus Technology Group Inc, a c-UAS manufacturer. No financial terms were disclosed.

BlueHalo is an aerospace company.

Verus was founded in 2014.

On the deal, David Wodlinger, a managing partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said in a statement, “Drone technology continues to proliferate, allowing bad actors to acquire greater capability at a lower cost. The U.S., and the world more broadly, are not yet adequately prepared for the threat that drones pose to our critical infrastructure and national security. Within BlueHalo, we plan to invest an increasing amount of resources into bringing to market the best c-UAS solutions to address these emerging threats.”

Based in Washington, D.C., Arlington Capital Partners has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace & defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software.

Correction: An earlier headline and version of this news report misstated Verus as a drones maker. That was incorrect and has since been rectified.