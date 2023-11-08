Arlington’s Everest Clinical Research buys August Research

Everest is a Toronto-based, full-service CRO that provides clinical research services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

August Research is a European contract research organization

The combination of Everest and August’s capabilities will provide a global, full suite of clinical services to its broad client base, accelerating growth opportunities

In 2020, Arlington made a majority investment in Everest

Everest Clinical Research, backed by Arlington Capital Partners, has acquired August Research, a European contract research organization (CRO). No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

August provides clinical trial services and pharmacovigilance services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients. It is based in Sofia, Bulgaria.

With headquarters in Toronto, Everest is a full-service CRO that provides clinical research services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

The combination of Everest and August’s capabilities will provide a global, full suite of clinical services to its broad client base, accelerating growth opportunities for the merged company.

August founders Dana Leff Niedzielska and Lukasz Niedzielski, alongside other managing directors in local European offices, will continue as key executives with the business post-transaction.

“The acquisition of August is highly strategic for Everest as it further expands our global service offering and establishes a beachhead in one of the largest clinical trial markets in the world,” said Malcolm Little, a partner at Arlington, in a statement. “With the addition of several European offices to complement Everest’s existing presence in North America and Asia, Everest further engrains itself as a truly global CRO.”

In 2020, Arlington made a majority investment in Everest alongside the company’s founding shareholders and senior management.

Arlington is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm with about $7 billion in capital commitments. It targets mid-market investment opportunities in healthcare, government services and technology, aerospace and defense, and business services and software.