Arlington-backed SPA acquires Metron’s ORCA unit

Baird served as financial advisor to Metron

Systems Planning & Analysis Inc, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital, has acquired Metron’s operations research and cyber analysis unit. No financial terms were disclosed.

ORCA specializes in operations research, systems of systems engineering, model-based system engineering, and digital engineering processes for the Navy and other national security customers.

Based in Alexandria, Virginia, SPA is a government contracting firm.

After closing, Jeff Monroe, Coni Ratonel and Matt Norton will continue to manage ORCA as a division within SPA’s naval, nuclear and critical infrastructure sector, led by Vice Admiral (Ret.) Terry Benedict

David Wodlinger, a managing partner at Arlington Capital, said in a statement, “ORCA is a key component of SPA’s overall strategy to solidify its position as the elite technical advisory partner to the national security community. SPA and ORCA both solve customer challenges within missions of strategic importance by pairing highly skilled employees with innovative tools. This shared business model will facilitate a smooth integration and accelerate the delivery of further innovation to each set of customers.”

Sheppard Mullin and Morrison Foerster served as legal counsel to Systems Planning & Analysis. Baird served as financial advisor and Venable LLP served as legal counsel to Metron.

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software.

Metron, Inc. is a scientific consulting and research firm.