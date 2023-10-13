Arlington-backed Stellant to acquire Comtech’s power systems tech product line for $40m

The transaction is expected to close by the end of October 2023.

Stellant Systems, which is backed by Arlington Capital Partners, has agreed to acquire Comtech’s power systems technology product line for $40 million.

On the deal, Peter Manos, a managing partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said in a statement, “PST’s market leading frequency and power capabilities with Gallium Nitride solid state power amplification combined with Stellant’s dominant frequency and power capabilities with travelling-wave tube power amplification creates, in our view, the technology leader in the market.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Stellant Systems and Arlington Capital Partners. Evercore served as financial advisor and Morgan Lewis as legal counsel to Comtech.

Huntington, New York-based Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world.

Based in Washington, D.C., Arlington Capital Partners has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments. Arlington invests in the middle market.