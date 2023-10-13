Arlington-backed Stellant to acquire Comtech’s power systems tech product line for $40m

- Evercore served as financial advisor to Comtech on the deal
- Stellant Systems is a maker of devices for ground-based, airborne and satellite communications and radar
- Arlington invests in the middle market
Stellant Systems, which is backed by Arlington Capital Partners, has agreed to acquire Comtech’s power systems technology product line for $40 million.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of October 2023.
On the deal, Peter Manos, a managing partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said in a statement, “PST’s market leading frequency and power capabilities with Gallium Nitride solid state power amplification combined with Stellant’s dominant frequency and power capabilities with travelling-wave tube power amplification creates, in our view, the technology leader in the market.”
Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Stellant Systems and Arlington Capital Partners. Evercore served as financial advisor and Morgan Lewis as legal counsel to Comtech.
Huntington, New York-based Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world.
Based in Washington, D.C., Arlington Capital Partners has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments. Arlington invests in the middle market.