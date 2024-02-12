Arlington Capital-backed Avenu snaps up case management firm Judicial Innovations

Avenu is a provider of revenue recovery and administrative solutions for state and local governments.

Avenu Insights & Analytics, which is backed by Arlington Capital, has acquired Judicial Innovations, an Alpharetta, Georgia-based provider of cloud-based payment and case management solutions for state and local government agencies. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Michael Lustbader, a managing partner at Arlington, said in a statement, “Judicial Innovations is recognized for its innovative approach to simplifying government payment processes and perfectly complements Avenu’s mission to provide comprehensive solutions that meet the dynamic needs of government agencies and their constituents. Adding high-growth software businesses to the Avenu platform is a core part of Arlington’s M&A strategy and continues our overall thesis of building upon their strong leadership position in the highly fragmented state and local government markets.”

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Arlington Capital Partners specializes in government regulated industries. Arlington was founded in 1999.