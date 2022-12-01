Arlington-backed Everest Clinical Research acquires CRO Brightech

Arlington in 2020 made a majority investment in Everest alongside the company’s founding shareholders and senior management.

Everest Clinical Research, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, has acquired New Jersey-based Brightech International, a contract research organization that specializes in biostatistics, programming and clinical data management services. No financial terms were disclosed.

In addition to its New Jersey headquarters, Brightech has opened a second office in Asia. It was founded in 2002.

On the transaction, Malcolm Little, a partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said in a statement: “The highly complementary Brightech acquisition is a great start towards accelerating Everest’s inorganic growth. Together, the combined businesses will be better suited to pursue investment opportunities that strengthen existing centers of excellence, add new services, and increase geographic reach. We look forward to supporting Everest’s continued growth through further investments in people, processes, and additional acquisitions.”

Based in Toronto, Everest provides clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was founded in 2004.

Arlington Capital Partners manages approximately $7 billion in capital commitments. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including healthcare, government services and technology, aerospace & defense, and business services and software.

Arlington in 2020 made a majority investment in Everest alongside the company’s founding shareholders and senior management.