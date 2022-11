Arlington Capital-backed Millstone acquires medical device testing firm MycoScience

Millstone is a provider of outsourcing solutions to the medical device industry.

Millstone Medical Outsourcing, which is backed by Arlington Capital Partners, has acquired Willington, Connecticut-based MycoScience, a provider of medical device and pharmaceutical laboratory testing, environmental testing, and related regulatory support services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Millstone is a provider of outsourcing solutions to the medical device industry.

Karl Neuberger serves as CEO of Millstone.

Matt Altman, a managing partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said in a statement, “MycoScience is a highly strategic and complementary acquisition that provides Millstone with broader testing capabilities that can be leveraged across its customer set. We are excited by the growth opportunities this combination will create for Millstone and its customers.”

Based in Washington, D.C., Arlington Capital has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including healthcare, government services and technology, aerospace & defense, and business services and software.