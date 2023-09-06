Arlington Capital-backed SPA scoops up aerospace company PRKK

SPA is a provider of solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities.

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton served as legal counsel to SPA and Shulman Rogers served as legal counsel to PRKK

PRKK was founded in 2006

Based in Washington, D.C., Arlington has approximately $7.0 billion in capital commitments

Systems Planning & Analysis, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, has acquired PRKK LLC, a Virginia-based specialized aerospace company.

SPA is a provider of solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities.

“Adding PRKK’s capabilities and customer set further enables SPA to serve critical missions within the national security community,” said Ben Ramundo, a principal at Arlington Capital in a statement. “We’re excited to support Rich, Bruce and the SPA team in deepening its position in the S&I domain, a key tenet of SPA’s growth strategy.”

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton served as legal counsel to SPA and Shulman Rogers served as legal counsel to PRKK. Evergreen Advisors Capital provided investment banking services to PRKK.

PRKK was founded in 2006.

Based in Washington, D.C., Arlington has approximately $7.0 billion in capital commitments. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software.