Arlington Capital-backed Tex Tech acquires SGL Carbon’s operating assets at Gardena, California site

Tex Tech Industries, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, has acquired SGL Carbon’s operating assets at the Gardena, California site. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction includes certain assets of SGL Composites.

Headquartered in Kernersville, North Carolina, Tex Tech is a supplier of materials science-based solutions for markets that include aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial.

Gardena is a developer and manufacturer of complex, industry leading high-temperature composite materials and components with high carbon and silica purities.

Peter Manos, a managing partner at Arlington, said in a statement, “We are excited to begin our partnership with the Gardena management team and welcome them to the Tex Tech platform. Gardena is the market leader in high-temperature materials and is a highly strategic addition to Tex Tech. The acquisition expands Tex Tech’s product offerings into the fastest growing programs in space, defense and commercial aerospace.”

Based in Washington, D.C., Arlington Capital Partners has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments. Arlington is focused on middle market investment in growth industries including aerospace & defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software.