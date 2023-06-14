Arlington Capital buys steel structures provider Pegasus

KippsDeSanto & Co. acted as sole financial advisor to Pegasus Steel LLC on the deal

Arlington Capital Partners has acquired South Carolina-based Pegasus, a provider of complex fabricated steel structures used for the construction of submarines, aircraft carriers and other naval and industrial systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tony Deering, Pegasus’ founder & CEO, will continue to lead the company along with the rest of the current management team after closing.

On the deal, Ben Ramundo, a principal at Arlington, said in a statement, “The supply and demand imbalance within the submarine and aircraft carrier industrial bases threatens the Navy’s future force structure and deterrence objectives. In partnership with Tony, we are laser-focused on scaling the organization with the resources, investment and human capital to meet this challenge.”

KippsDeSanto & Co. acted as sole financial advisor to Pegasus Steel LLC.

Based in Washington, D.C., Arlington has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace & defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software.