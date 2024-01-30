Arlington Capital invests in injectable drugs maker Afton Scientific

Tom Thorpe, founder and CEO of Afton, will continue to lead the company and remain a material shareholder going forward.

Bourne Partners served as financial advisor to Afton in the transaction

Based in Washington, D.C. area, Arlington specializes in government regulated industries

Arlington Capital Partners has made a majority investment in Afton Scientific, a Charlottesville, Virginia-based a maker of injectable drugs. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tom Thorpe, founder and CEO of Afton, will continue to lead the company and remain a material shareholder going forward.

On the deal, Malcolm Little, a partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said in a statement, “The demand for biologics is as robust as ever, contributing to a continued imbalance in supply and demand for aseptic CDMO services. Afton’s exemplary quality record and 30+ year history in manufacturing high value pharmaceuticals and biologics, combined with Arlington’s experience scaling pharmaceutical services businesses, provides a strong platform from which to further grow and address this market need.”

Goodwin Procter served as legal advisor to Arlington. Bourne Partners served as financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel to Afton in the transaction.

Based in Washington, D.C. area, Arlington specializes in government regulated industries.