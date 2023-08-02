Arlington Capital Partners scoops up Integrated Data Services

IDS’ co-founders Jerome Murray and James Truhe retained a minority stake in the company as part of the transaction.

Arlington Capital Partners has acquired El Segundo, California-based Integrated Data Services Inc, a provider of software and technology-enabled support and development for federal government services. No financial terms were disclosed.

IDS’ co-founders Jerome Murray and James Truhe retained a minority stake in the company as part of the transaction.

On the deal, Michael Lustbader, a managing partner at Arlington, said in a statement, “IDS has developed an extensive software offering that automates day-to-day business processes and drives significant time and cost savings for the federal government. By aggregating data and serving as the single source-of-truth, CCaR enables users to effectively manage requirements, formulate budgets and track execution. Attractive market dynamics, including the growth in R&D funding and the push for increased transparency and improved auditing of federal spend, made for a compelling opportunity. We are excited to partner with the company in its next phase of growth.”

Lincoln International served as financial advisor to IDS while Robert W. Baird & Co served as financial advisor to Arlington.

IDS was founded in 1997.

Based in Washington, D.C., Arlington Capital Partners has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments.