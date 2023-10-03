Arlington Capital to buy Avenu Insights & Analytics

Avenu is an administrative, revenue enhancement and payment software and service provider.

Mill Point Capital, a New York-based private equity firm, is the seller

Avenu will continue to be led by Paul Colangelo and the existing leadership team

Arlington is a middle market private equity firm

Arlington Capital Partners will acquire Avenu Insights & Analytics, an integrated administrative, revenue enhancement and payment software and service provider, from Mill Point Capital.

Avenu will continue to be led by Paul Colangelo and the existing leadership team.

“Avenu is well positioned to support state and local governments as these customers continue to focus on modernizing and improving their legacy technology systems and processes,” said Bilal Noor, a principal at Arlington. “This macro tailwind combined with Avenu’s strong management team, robust corporate infrastructure and significant pipeline of potential M&A opportunities position the company for strong organic and inorganic growth.”

Mill Point invested in Avenu in 2017.

Avenu is based in Centreville, Virginia. The company’s product suite includes compliance services, permitting, licensing and digital transactions, payment processing, public administration software and managed services.

Arlington is a Washington, DC-based middle market private equity firm with around $7 billion in capital commitments. The firm invests in sectors including government services and technology, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and business services and software.

Mill Point is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies in North America across the industrials, business services and IT services sectors. It is based in New York.

Sheppard Mullin served as legal advisor to Arlington Capital Partners.