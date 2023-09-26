Arlington Capital to buy Exostar from Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo invested in Exostar in 2020

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023

Arlington is a private equity firm based in Washington, DC

Arlington Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Exostar, a secure collaboration and risk management service provider, from Thoma Bravo.

Exostar is based in Herndon, Viriginia. It provides services to industries including aerospace and defense, healthcare and life sciences.

“Exostar is a true industry leader with an expanding market opportunity, especially as the need for digital trust across organizations and geographies continues to grow rapidly and the security of global supply chains is top of mind to business leaders,” said Michael Lustbader, a managing partner at Arlington.

Thoma Bravo invested in Exostar in 2020.

“The company successfully transformed its commercial capabilities, expanded its product offering with the Exostar platform and achieved substantial growth in both revenue and earnings,” said Carl Press, a partner at Thoma Bravo.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

Arlington is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm.

Thoma Bravo is a private equity firm that invests in growth-oriented companies in software sector. It is based in San Francisco, California.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher served as legal advisor and Shea & Company served as financial advisor to Arlington Capital Partners. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor and Aeris Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Thoma Bravo.