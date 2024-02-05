Arlington Capital to sell facility services provider J&J to CBRE Group

The purchase price will be up to $1.05 billion.

Arlington Capital Partners has agreed to sell Franklin, Tennessee-based J&J Worldwide Serices, a provider of facility services, to CBRE Group. The purchase price will be up to $1.05 billion.

On the deal, Michael Lustbader, a managing partner at Arlington, said in a statement, “During our partnership, J&J has achieved significant organic growth by winning large, transformational and critical contracts at facilities where failure is simply not an option for the United States. We are proud to have extended J&J’s 50-year history of continuous organic growth under our ownership.”

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor to J&J and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP is serving as legal advisor to J&J and Arlington Capital Partners. Citi is serving as financial advisor to CBRE and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and ArentFox Schiff LLP are serving as legal advisors.

