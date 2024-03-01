Arlington completes sale of facility services provider J&J Worldwide Services

The purchase price was up to $1.05 billion.

Arlington Capital Partners has closed its previously announced sale of Franklin, Tennessee-based J&J Worldwide Services, a provider of facility services, to CBRE Group.

The purchase price was up to $1.05 billion.

J&J primarily serves the U.S. Department of Defense through long-term, fixed-price contracts.

“The acquisition is consistent with key elements of our M&A strategy that focus on enhancing our technical services capabilities, increasing revenue resilience and secular growth, and expanding our government client base within our global workplace solutions segment,” said Bob Sulentic, chair & CEO of CBRE in a statement. “We are adding a company with deep government contracting experience, long-term customer relationships and a 50-year record of outstanding technical service delivery.”

Based in Dallas, CBRE Group is a commercial real estate services and investment firm.

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Arlington targets government regulated industries.