Arlington forms new company Eqlipse Technologies, will target Department of Defense

Arlington Capital Partners has formed Eqlipse Technologies, a provider of products and engineering solutions to the Department of Defense and the intelligence community. The company is expected to be effective as of the end of the first quarter this year.

“We are excited to announce the formation of Eqlipse, which is purpose-built to provide our essential national security agencies with the innovation they need as their missions evolve,” said David Wodlinger, a managing partner at Arlington Capital Partners, in a statement. “Eqlipse is launching with a strong foundation built on decades of history and experience working with our customers, a growing portfolio of proprietary technologies, and a cadre of world-class subject matter experts pushing the art of the possible every day.”

Eqlipse has more than 600 employees across three primary locations – Herndon, Virginia, Annapolis Junction, Maryland, and Dayton, Ohio – and more than $200 million in revenue.

Based in Washington, D.C., Arlington Capital Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets sectors that include government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software.