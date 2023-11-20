Arlington scoops up software firm Exostar

Shea & Company served as financial advisor to Arlington while Aeris Partners LLC served as financial advisor to Thoma Bravo

Arlington Capital Partners has acquired Exostar, a Herndon, Virginia-based business collaboration software provider. The seller was Thoma Bravo. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Building digital trust and sharing information seamlessly, securely, and compliantly is a growing necessity for companies globally and has made Exostar’s portfolio of products more critical than ever,” said Michael Lustbader, a managing partner at Arlington Capital Partners in a statement. “We look forward to utilizing our domain knowledge in highly regulated industries to build on Exostar’s leadership position and accelerate their growth trajectory through a focus on innovation and enhanced customer value.”

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor and Shea & Company served as financial advisor to Arlington Capital Partners. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor and Aeris Partners LLC served as financial advisor to Thoma Bravo.

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Arlington invests in the middle market. Arlington has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments.