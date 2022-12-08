Arlington to sell business management consultant Octo

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year

Based in Washington, D.C., Arlington Capital Partners has approximately $7 billion of assets

Arlington targets the middle market

Arlington Capital Partners has agreed to sell Octo, a Reston, Virginia-based digital modernization solutions provider to the federal government. The buyer is IBM. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the sale, Michael Lustbader, a managing partner at Arlington Capital, said in a statement, “Since our partnership with Octo began in early 2019, the Company has consummated four highly complementary acquisitions, expanding the Company’s healthcare footprint, while also doubling down on its strong positioning with forward-leaning modernization customers within the national security and civilian customer communities. The partnership with the Octo management team and their tireless efforts enabled us to build a great business focused on the infusion of modern technology into government applications and solidified the Company as an attractive workplace for technologists.”

