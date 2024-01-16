Armen taps Soyfer as senior managing director

Previously, he was managing director at Emigrant Partners

He also was special advisor to Kudu Investment Management

He is also former managing director and co-head of strategic finance and solutions at Mizuho International

Armen has named Yves Soyfer as senior managing director and investment committee member. He is based in Miami.

In his new role, Soyfer will help U.S. investors to access the growing European GP stakes market, and will allow Armen to operationally support its GPs in their strategic expansion in North America.

On the appointment, Laurent Bénard, CEO of Armen said in a statement, “The European GP Stakes market represents a tremendous opportunity for North American investors to benefit from a new dynamic market with huge growth potential. We are very excited that Yves is joining the team.”

Based in Paris and London, Armen invests in European alternative investment companies and supports their growth through GP stakes transactions.