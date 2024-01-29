Arsenal Capital Partners to pick up majority stake in Polycorp

Polycorp is an Elora, Ontario-based manufacturer of engineered elastomer solutions.

Polycorp serves a global customer base with rubber- and polyurethane- based elastomer solutions that help reduce corrosion, abrasion, vibration and noise

Peter Snucins will remain as an investor and board member of Polycorp

Based in New York Arsenal is a private equity firm that invests in industrial growth and healthcare companies

Arsenal Capital Partners has agreed to acquire a majority interest in Polycorp, an Elora, Ontario-based manufacturer of engineered elastomer solutions. No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Polycorp employs about 250 full-time staff. The company serves a global customer base with rubber- and polyurethane- based elastomer solutions that help reduce corrosion, abrasion, vibration and noise. Polycorp’s engineering and design services, combined with its molding, calendering and extrusion capabilities, provide infrastructure and industrial-focused applications for the mineral processing, rail and protective linings industries.

“The transaction with Arsenal will accelerate Polycorp’s strategic growth initiatives and enable additional investment in our manufacturing and R&D capabilities, human capital and strategic acquisitions,” said Peter Snucins, founder of Polycorp, in a statement.

Snucins will remain as an investor and board member of Polycorp following the deal’s closing.

Arsenal is a private equity firm that invests in industrial growth and healthcare companies. It is based in New York.

William Blair & Company acted as exclusive financial advisor to Polycorp. Harris Williams served as a financial advisor to Arsenal.