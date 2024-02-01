Arsenal Capital taps Marquis as president

In this newly created role, Marquis will chair the firm’s management committee and continue to lead Arsenal’s strategic human capital and culture-building responsibilities.

Arsenal Capital Partners has named Joelle Marquis as president.

In this newly created role, Marquis will chair the firm’s management committee and continue to lead Arsenal’s strategic human capital and culture-building responsibilities.

Arsenal co-founders Terry Mullen and Jeff Kovach will remain co-managing partners and co-chief investment officers of the firm.

She joined in 2003.

“As we have grown to 95 professionals and over 55 senior advisors, we felt it was the appropriate time to evolve and institutionalize the leadership and management structures and functions of the firm and further leverage Joelle’s special leadership and talents,” said Jeff Kovach, managing partner of Arsenal in a statement.

Arsenal invests in industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion.