Arsenal seeks investment bank for color additives company sale, sources say

Arsenal Capital Partners is wrapping up a bake-off process for the retention of an investment bank to market a 2017 portfolio company, Chroma Color, three sources briefed on the matter told PE Hub.

The McHenry, Illinois-headquartered manufacturer of color concentrates, additives and pre-colored resin compounds for the infrastructure, healthcare, pharmaceutical and consumer products markets could see interest from a mid-market private equity firm or a global industrials company seeking to get into the color additives market, two of the sources said.