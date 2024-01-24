Artemis-backed Maury Microwave taps Padmanabhan as CEO.

Ontario, California-based Maury Microwave is a provider of RF calibration, measurement, and modeling solutions

Maury Microwave, which is backed by Artemis, has named Sathya Padmanabhan as CEO.

Ontario, California-based Maury Microwave is a provider of RF calibration, measurement, and modeling solutions.

Prior to Maury, Padmanabhan was a microwave engineer at Semflex Inc.

On the appointment, Artemis’ Operating Partner and Maury Executive Chair Bill Pezza said in a statement, “Sathya is a natural fit to lead Maury. She brings an innovative mindset, an adaptable and team-focused mentality, and customer centric operating philosophy that has made Maury what it is today.”

Based in Boston, Artemis invests in industrial tech companies.