Artemis-backed McDaniel scoops up manufacturer Rayotek

McDaniel Advanced Material Technologies, which is backed by Artemis Capital Partners, has acquired San Diego-based Rayotek Scientific, a manufacturer of optical window and mirror systems for the aerospace, defense, space and semiconductor industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

McDaniel is a maker of advanced material technical solutions.

Artemis acquired McDaniel in 2022.

“We are very excited to be partnering with the Rayotek Team,” said Michael Ingram, president and chief operating office of McDanel in a statement. “Our organizations complement each other in a variety of ways. From shared core values, customer-driven approach, and passion for solving complex material science challenges – we are excited about Rayotek’s bright future and look forward to building upon the strengths of a combined organization and team.”

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. served as legal counsel to McDanel.

Artemis invests in industrial tech companies.