Artemis sells RF/microwave manufacturer KCB Solutions to Micross Components

Artemis has sold KCB Solutions, a Shirley, Massachusetts-based maker of specialty high reliability RF and microwave technologies, to Micross Components. No financial terms were disclosed.

Micross Components is a provider of high reliability microelectronic product and service solutions.

On the deal Artemis’ Managing Director Peter Hunter, said in a statement, “KCB’s components serve the intersection of two of the most demanding and essential end-markets, Defense and Space. We are proud to have partnered with Ralph and the KCB team to grow the business over the past several years. As part of Micross, KCB is well positioned for continued growth.”

TCF Law Group served as legal counsel to Artemis and KCB in this transaction.

KCB Solutions was founded in 2003.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis invests in industrial tech companies.