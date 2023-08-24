Artemis taps O’Halloran as talent operating partner

Also, the firm has hired Cheryl Xiang as a member of the investment team.

Artemis has hired Darcey O’Halloran as talent operating partner. Also, the firm has hired Cheryl Xiang as a member of the investment team.

Previously, O’Halloran was vice president of human resources at Gryphon Investors.

Xiang is a former private equity associate at Tailwind Capital.

“Both Darcey and Cheryl bring an impactful amount of knowledge and experience to our team. Their addition signals our continued dedication to partner with the best in the industry and enhance our commitment to creating value in the Industrial Tech ecosystem,” said Artemis Managing Director James Ward in a statement. “We are excited about the synergies they bring and look forward to a transformative journey ahead.”

Based in Boston, Artemis invests in industrial tech companies.