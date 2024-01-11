ASC-backed BioTouch names Coyle as CEO

Most recently, Coyle was senior vice president, global head of healthcare for Kuehne+Nagel.

He also led the North American supply chain and global logistics as vice president

Robert Coyle succeeds interim CEO Kevin Boykin, who will continue on BioTouch’s board of directors and remain a key advisor

ASC invests in lower middle market companies

BioTouch, a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital, has appointed Robert Coyle as CEO.

BioTouch is a West Haven, Connecticut-based provider of outsourced medical supplies, kitting, and logistics services to the healthcare industry.

Most recently, Coyle was senior vice president, global head of healthcare for Kuehne+Nagel. He also led the North American supply chain and global logistics as vice president.

Robert Coyle succeeds interim CEO Kevin Boykin, who will continue on BioTouch’s board of directors and remain a key advisor.

On Coyle’s appointment, Andy Wilkins, managing partner of ASC, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Rob to BioTouch. His broad and deep experience within healthcare supply chain and logistics provides BioTouch with the leadership required to expand offerings in its core markets and beyond. Simply put, Rob is the right leader at the right time to generate positive performance.”

ASC invests in lower middle market companies.