ASC-backed Prescott’s buys Heartland Medical Sales & Services

Prescott’ Inc, a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital, has acquired Louisville, Kentucky-based Heartland Medical Sales & Services, a provider of reliable service, repair, refurbishment and sales of anesthesia machines and related equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

Heartland was founded in 1998 by Bradly Rumph.

Dylan DiJulio, CEO of Prescott’s, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to have Heartland join the Prescott’s family. This will allow us to continue to provide our clients with superior technical service and support of specialized surgical equipment nationwide while expanding our service offering to a broader product expertise. Brad Rumph has built an impressive company perfectly aligned with our service focused model.”

Founded in 1984 and based in Monument, Colorado, Prescott’s is a provider of refurbishment, maintenance, repair and service work for surgical microscopes utilized in hospital operating rooms and ambulatory surgery centers primarily in the neuro, ophthalmic and ENT surgical specialties.

ASC invests in lower middle market companies. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA.