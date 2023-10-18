ASC picks up Brown’s Medical Imaging

Chad Brown, president of Brown's Medical Imaging, will continue to lead the company.

Brown’s Medical Imaging was founded in 1995

Atlantic Street Capital invests in lower middle market companies with between $4 million and $25 million in EBITDA

Atlantic Street Capital has acquired Omaha, Nebraska-based Brown’s Medical Imaging, a medical imaging service and solutions provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Peter Shabecoff, managing partner of ASC, and deal lead said in a statement, “Brown’s is a service first organization, differentiating itself against competitors that are positioned as sales-first. Brown’s offers deep and differentiated service coverage, providing the flexibility that national competitors are unable to provide, and servicing its customers at the local level.”

