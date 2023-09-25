Ascend Partners-backed MSPB buys Metzger Comprehensive Care

Ascend and CareAbout invested in MSPB in 2022

Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB), backed by Ascend Partners, has acquired Metzger Comprehensive Care, a concierge medicine practice in Boca Raton, Florida.

Metzger Comprehensive Care is MSPB’s third acquisition in 2023. MSPB acquired Palm Beach Digestive Associates in April.

“The addition of DCharles Metzger and the Metzger Comprehensive Care team expands MSPB’s growing footprint in south Florida and represents our first practice in the Boca Raton market,” said Casey Waters, MSPB’s CEO. “Additionally, Metzger Comprehensive Care will add to our concierge medicine offering, which is a growing area of focus.”

Ascend is a growth-oriented, healthcare-focused private equity firm based in New York. It is led by co-founders In Seon Hwang, former global head of healthcare at Warburg Pincus and member of the Executive Management Group, and Richard Park, founder and former CEO of CityMD, a healthcare services company.

MSPB is a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice in Florida.

CareAbout provides management, resources, technology, and other support to its portfolio of medical groups and healthcare focused companies.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.