Ascend Capital invests in Allied Physicians Group and Adjuvant.Health

Ascend Capital Partners has made an investment two New York-based firms: Allied Physicians Group, a provider of pediatric care, and Adjuvant.Health, a provider of physician-led medical practice administration. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the investment, CareAbout, a management services organization affiliated with Ascend Capital Partners, will partner with Adjuvant.Health.

The investment will enable Allied Physicians Group and Adjuvant.Health to expand more deeply into comprehensive primary care services, and extend the reach and depth of preventive, acute and chronic care management for patients.

“Allied Physicians Group and Adjuvant.Health have been successful because they recognize that efficient, technology-driven care and practice administration improve the patient-physician relationship and optimize health outcomes,” said Dr. Richard Park, managing partner of Ascend Capital Partners, in a statement. “We look forward to supporting their continued efforts to improve access and affordability, while delivering quality patient care.”

Ascend Capital Partners invests in healthcare. Founded in 2019, Ascend Capital Partners is led by co-founders In Seon Hwang, former global head of healthcare at Warburg Pincus and Dr. Richard Park, founder and former CEO of CityMD.