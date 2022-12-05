Ascend Capital invests in Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches

MSPB also secured funding from the management partners at CareAbout.

The funding will be used for expansion and to enhance patient education efforts

MSPB was founded in 1995

Ascend Capital invests in healthcare

Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, a Florida-based primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice, has secured an equity investment from Ascend Capital Partners.

MSPB also secured funding from the management partners at CareAbout, a management company and service provider for physician practices and healthcare companies.

The capital infusion will be used by MSPB to expand its footprint and value-based care offerings, enhance patient education efforts and invest in additional clinical specialty services to serve additional patients throughout South Florida.

“MSPB, led by Casey Waters and Dr. Carlos Lira, are visionaries in practicing and delivering high-quality, value-based care,” said In Seon Hwang, managing partner of Ascend Capital Partners in a statement. “We are incredibly proud and humbled to support MSPB’s continued growth and leadership in providing higher quality, integrated care while lowering costs for patients and our healthcare system.”

MSPB was founded in 1995.

Ascend Capital invests in healthcare.