Ascend Partners-backed MSPB acquires concierge medicine practice Colton and Kaminetsky

Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches is a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice in South Florida.

Ascend Partners invests in the healthcare sector

Ascend is led by co-founders In Seon Hwang, former global head of healthcare at Warburg Pincus and member of the Executive Management Group, and Dr. Richard Park, founder and former CEO of CityMD

Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, which is backed by Ascend Partners, has acquired Colton and Kaminetsky, LLC, a concierge medicine practice in Boca Raton, Florida.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches is a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice in South Florida.

“We’re delighted to welcome Drs. Brian Kaplan, Felice Levine and David Levey, and their patients, to the MSPB family. We look forward to working together to leverage their deep experience, while utilizing MSPB’s care coordination network to improve the quality of care delivered and lower healthcare costs,” said Casey Waters, CEO of MSPB in a statement. “For MSPB, the acquisition of Colton and Kaminetsky LLC will significantly expand our concierge medicine offering and extend our reach in the Boca Raton and Palm Beach markets.”

MSPB was founded in 1995.

Ascend Partners invests in the healthcare sector. Ascend is led by co-founders In Seon Hwang, former global head of healthcare at Warburg Pincus and member of the Executive Management Group, and Dr. Richard Park, founder and former CEO of CityMD.