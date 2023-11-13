Ascend Partners-backed MSPB snaps up Tequesta Family Medical Center

MSPB was founded in 1995

Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, which is backed by Ascend Partners, has acquired Tequesta Family Medical Center, a medical practice offering concierge medicine in Tequesta, Florida. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in South Florida, MSPB is a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice.

“The acquisition of Tequesta Family Medical Center represents an important milestone as we continue to grow MSPB throughout Palm Beach County, combining high quality patient care with our care coordination network in order to enhance the quality of care delivered, while lowering costs,” said Casey Waters, CEO of MSPB in a statement. “As a member of the Board of Trustees at Jupiter Medical Center, Dr. Mark Corry is a highly regarded physician and leader in the area, and we look forward to welcoming Dr. Corry, his team of advanced registered nurse practitioners, and their patients to the MSPB family.”

Based in New York City, Ascend Partners invests in healthcare. Founded in 2019, Ascend is led by co-founders In Seon Hwang, former global head of healthcare at Warburg Pincus and Dr. Richard Park, founder and former CEO of CityMD.