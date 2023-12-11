Ascendent Capital to take Hollysys Automation Technologies private

The deal is valued at about $1.66 billion.

Ascendent Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd, a China-based automation control system solutions provider, in a take-private buyout. The deal is valued at about $1.66 billion.

According to the terms of the agreement, Ascendent will acquire all outstanding shares of Hollysys that it does not currently own for $26.50 per share in cash.

At the closing of the transaction, Hollysys will stop trading on the NASDAQ.

Deutsche Bank AG, Davis Polk & Wardwell, Mourant Ozannes (Hong Kong) LLP, and Haiwen & Partners are serving as advisors to Hollysys while Morrison & Foerster LLP, Appleby and Zhong Lun Law Firm advised Ascendent.

Hollysys was founded in 1993.

Based in Hong Kong, Ascendent Capital Partners invests in Greater China-based companies. The private equity firm was founded in 2011.