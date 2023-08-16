AST SpaceMobile scores $100m credit facility from Atlas Credit Partners

The financing will provide AST with additional resources to continue building a globally connected satellite-based cellular broadband telecommunications network.

Atlas Credit Partners provided $100 million to Midland, Texas-based AST SpaceMobile Inc, a satellite designer and manufacturer.

The ACP credit facility will provide AST with additional resources to continue building a globally connected satellite-based cellular broadband telecommunications network.

ACP’s investment builds upon AST’s existing capital base of approximately $800 million invested to date.

“The partnership recently announced with AST demonstrates ACP’s commitment to structuring flexible capital solutions for best-in-class companies. It’s a privilege to invest alongside so many global industry leaders and further position AST for long-term success,” said Drew Mallozzi, chief investment officer and managing partner at Atlas Credit Partners in a statement.

Based in Houston, Atlas Credit Partners has invested more than $850 million on behalf of its partners and stakeholders and is currently investing through multiple private credit vehicles.