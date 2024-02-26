Astara backs homebuilding design services firm Ally Building Solutions

Robinson Bradshaw Hinson served as legal advisor and Rothschild as financial advisor to Astara.

Astara Capital Partners has made an investment in Orlando, Florida-based Ally Building Solutions, a provider of interior finishes, installation, and design studio services to new homebuilders. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Partnering with great operators like Steve in industries that we know extremely well is key to our strategy,” said Michael Ranson, managing partner of Astara in a statement. “This is the third investment in our fund and another example of why founders and entrepreneurs choose to partner with Astara.”

Robinson Bradshaw Hinson served as legal advisor and Rothschild as financial advisor to Astara. O’Connor UBS and Bank United provided financing for the transaction.

Ally was founded in 2013 by Steve Spade.

Astara Capital Partners invests in the middle market. Astara focuses on a variety of sectors that include packaging and converting, food, building products, forest products, and industrial manufacturing, distribution, and services.