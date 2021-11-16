Astorg-backed IQ-EQ acquires Greyline

IQ-EQ, which is backed by Astorg, has acquired Greyline Partners, a provider of governance and regulatory compliance solutions for PE, VC, hedge funds and investors. No financial terms were disclosed.

IQ-EQ, an Astorg portfolio company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Greyline Partners, LLC (“Greyline”), an industry leading U.S. provider of governance and regulatory compliance solutions for PE, VC, Hedge funds and investors. Greyline is a highly successful, fast-growing business with a strong commercial and cultural fit for IQ-EQ’s expanding operations in the U.S. Today, IQ-EQ U.S. employs 500+ people with plans to significantly grow this number in 2022 thanks to its strong business performance in the U.S. market. The combination of IQ-EQ and Greyline firmly positions IQ-EQ as the leading provider of outsourced business services to the alternative asset industry. This latest acquisition follows the successful acquisitions of Constellation Advisers and Concord Trust Company earlier this year.

Founded in 2016, Greyline is a partner led compliance services business headed up by Managing Partner, Matt Okolita employing 56 people across its six offices located in San Francisco, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Boston and London. Also part of Greyline is GCM Advisory, an outsourced CFO, Finance and Accounting business launched earlier this year.

This acquisition firmly positions IQ-EQ as the leading provider of outsourced business services to the alternative asset industry in the U.S. Greyline’s diversified client base, including wealth advisory and broker dealer clients, perfectly complements IQ-EQ’s shared client focus on alternative asset managers and investors. A shared entrepreneurial approach coupled with a strong focus on providing high levels of client service and an emphasis on training and investment in their people positions the newly combined entity as the provider of choice for alternative asset managers.

On announcing this acquisition, Group Executive Chairman Serge Krancenblum commented: “On behalf of IQ-EQ Group I’m delighted to welcome the Greyline Partners team to our expanding business. We quickly recognized in Greyline Partners a business that shares our high touch service standards and successfully services its clients regulatory, operational and governance needs through dynamic, high-quality consulting and innovative use of technology. We liked what we saw and set our sights on making them part of our U.S. ambitions. The acquisition of Greyline Partners marks another key milestone in our U.S. growth strategy and brings with it significant potential to combine our collective expertise for the benefit of our clients and our employees not just in the U.S. but group wide.”

Mark Fordyce, IQ-EQ Regional CEO, The Americas added, “Welcoming Matt and the Greyline Partners team to IQ-EQ is something we’re incredibly excited about as it further strengthens IQ-EQ as the leading outsourced service provider to the alternative asset industry. With a range of complementary services, a shared common culture, a highly experienced team and a reputation for delivering high touch white-glove tech enabled services to our clients we have created an unmatched regulatory and compliance business here in the U.S. For our combined team of 500+ talented individuals this latest acquisition promises unrivalled opportunities, personal development and training as part of an entrepreneurial and highly driven team. We have ambitious plans for the future and having the Greyline Partners team join us fits very well into these plans.”

Commenting on the transaction Matt Okolita, Managing Partner, Greyline Partners, LLC, added: “This acquisition allows us to continue on our journey of building the premier outsourced business services platform and grants our clients access to a hugely increased range of services across the global markets. As Greyline Partners, LLC we’ve focused on developing a culture and product that has led to tremendous success and now it’s time to achieve even more as part of IQ-EQ Group.”

About IQ-EQ

IQ-EQ is a leading investor services group that brings together a rare combination of global technical expertise and deep understanding of client needs. We have the know-how and the ‘know you’ to provide a comprehensive range of compliance, administration, asset and advisory services to fund managers, multinational companies, family offices and private clients operating worldwide.